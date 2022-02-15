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Mind Blowing interview with Carrey Cassidy - Project Camelot with Dr.Richard Alan Miller. He has 4 PHD's. So smart - genius level intellect. You could call him crazy but He is not. Part A.
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157 views • February 15, 2022
Sorry for the poor screen quality. It was dirty. But I discovered this after I took the video. Oh well live and learn. Next time I will clean my screen before I shoot the next video. Anyway, The Doc went to Princeton, MIT, and taught at Harvard. He was also part of the Appolo space program . He talks about recently catching covid from being around vaxxed people. Fortunately he survived. He is so smart he is hard for me to follow so I have to go back and listen to him several times. Come on down and visit us here in Medellin. It is safe and super interesting. You can stay at our Bed and Breakfast. We can sleep from 6-8 guests. Here is our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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