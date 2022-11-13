Desires of Your Heart! Friday Night PraiseNPrayer. Nov 11, 2022

Desires of Your Heart! Friday Night PraiseNPrayer.



Come and See! Join the Backstage Ministry here:

https://blessed2teach.com/backstage

Free for 30 days! Become part of the Remnant!

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

Shop these B2T Ministry Sponsors:

https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors

Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!

Get the free SHOW NOTES!

Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

#TruthNews

#RedPillNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#Blessed2Teach

#B2TNeighborhood