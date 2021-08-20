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CA's own data PROVES NO DELTA SURGE!!! (So then WHY are they taking more RIGHTS???)
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82 views • August 20, 2021
8/19/2021 Pam Ragland's Public Record Act Request to the Orange County CA Healthcare Agency shows NO PROOF OF A DELTA SURGE in CA!! So then what is going on? See the proof for yourself!! www.t.me/HumanRightsOne and www.HumanRights.one (still under construction)
Also on Rumble, along with a video showing Orange County CA STILL HAS A VACCINE PASSPORT - involving Charles Rockafeller and George Soros!! It was too big to fit here... www.Rumble.com/Users/PamRagland
Also on Rumble, along with a video showing Orange County CA STILL HAS A VACCINE PASSPORT - involving Charles Rockafeller and George Soros!! It was too big to fit here... www.Rumble.com/Users/PamRagland
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