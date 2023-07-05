Create New Account
FLASHBACK FUNNY: "Shut Up, Conspiracy Theorist!!!"
What is happening
Published Yesterday

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


TRANSCRIPT: https://www.corbettreport.com/shutup/

A public service announcement on how to talk to conspiracy theorists. Brought to you by the Friends of the Department of Homeland Security, the Information Awareness Office, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the President's Working Group on Financial Matters, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Rhodes roundtable group and the Bohemian Club.
