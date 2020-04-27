BUSTED: CIA Mockingbird Media Caught On Video Staging Fake Photos Of Counter-Protester 1901-9A

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Episode #1901 - Friday - April 24, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/n8it_OgTWPQ
Many of you have by now seen various photos of medical workers boldly standing in front of lock down protesters like they are in Tiananmen Square or something — but what the media hasn’t shown you is that the photos are being faked. BUSTED: CIA Mockingbird Media Caught On Video Staging Fake Photos Of Counter-Protester – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/8gA030qAof6
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