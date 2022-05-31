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Bob Moriarty: Ukraine Will Surrender & the Great Reset Will Fail - Geopolitics & Empire
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65 views • May 31, 2022
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Vietnam veteran, author, and investor Bob Moriarty discusses the war in Ukraine, how the U.S. has been supporting Nazis since WWII, and that Russia is acting in self-defense. Zelensky is being run by the U.S. and Ukraine will end up being split into three pieces. Everything we're seeing in regards to the collapsing economy and food and energy shortages is a result of The Great Reset. Bob believes Putin is not going along with the Davos project and that we're witnessing the ultimate battle between good and evil. America is at the end of empire and we're experiencing a worldwide revolution as the economy deteriorates which will last for years.
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Vietnam veteran, author, and investor Bob Moriarty discusses the war in Ukraine, how the U.S. has been supporting Nazis since WWII, and that Russia is acting in self-defense. Zelensky is being run by the U.S. and Ukraine will end up being split into three pieces. Everything we're seeing in regards to the collapsing economy and food and energy shortages is a result of The Great Reset. Bob believes Putin is not going along with the Davos project and that we're witnessing the ultimate battle between good and evil. America is at the end of empire and we're experiencing a worldwide revolution as the economy deteriorates which will last for years.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult
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Become a Member
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
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