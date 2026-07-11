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Covid Regime Shut Down His Good Clinic (Interview with Dr. Gerry Waters from Ireland)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Dr. Gerry Waters, a general practitioner from Ireland reports of the injustice he suffered during the Covid time: His licence was taken off him, he was suspended from the medical register, he was forced to sell his clinic as a consequence of trying to protect his patients and refusing to give them the experinental gene-therapy injection. He never had a trial but got over 4 years of punishment just for doing the best for his patients. He had to pay for what was in fact a hoax. However he considers his loss minor to what those lost who took the injection and are suffering severely under it. Listen to his story in this recent interview and share it! Now it is time for the real criminals to be held accountable for the suffering they have caused!

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coviddrgerrywatersgeneralpractitionergene-therapyinjection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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