BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1036 A SEASON OF GREAT CHANGE

Scripture: Kohelet (Ecc) 3:1-8 A Time for Everything.

SYNOPSIS: The world is about to enter A Season Of Great Change like it has never seen before. Ecc 3:1-3 For everything there is a season, a right time for every intention under heaven a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build. There is a right season for things to change like never before. Are we about to see the biggest wealth transfer ever seen on the planet? What were the factors that caused it to happen once before? Are those same factors happening today? It said in Kohelet there is a time that YEHOVAH says HE will tear things down. What causes this to happen? Does everyone get effected by this? If the wealth gets transferred that means it goes from someone to somebody else. What side will you be on?

VERSES: Kohelet (Ecc) 3:1-8 A Time for Everything. B’resheet (Gen) 15:13-14 was is 400 or more. Proverbs 16:2-11 The balance and scales of justice all the weights in the bag are his doing. B’midbar (Num) 1:44-46 603,550 men. Hagai 2:6-8 time and season for all thing. B’resheet (Gen) 41:36-41 the scales are now in place. Sh’mot (Ex) 11:1-3 every man and every woman her neighbor for gold and silver. Luke 21:25 Signs in the heavens.. Z'kharyah (Zec) 13:8-9 will this happen.

www.BGMCTV.org