© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 26, 2021
We must hunger and thirst for righteousness' sake. This means we need to strive to do what's right above all else. We need to forsake our own life, our own wants and desires. We need to put God, love, and the truth above everything else. Are you willing to give it all up for God, or will you continue to seek after your own life and end up loosing it?
https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.