CLIP: Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3
Rick Langley
Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/israels-fate-catholic-prophecy-and-the-start-of-world-war-3/


