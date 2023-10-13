CLIP: Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/israels-fate-catholic-prophecy-and-the-start-of-world-war-3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.