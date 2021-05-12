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ירושלים במרכז - שידור חי ממרכז הרב - Celebration at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshivah on Yom Yerushalayim 5781
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10 views • May 12, 2021
Posted 10May2021 ערוץ 7: Jonathan Pollard’s Remarks at the Central Thanksgiving Celebration to mark the 54th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem. He starts speaking at 02:08:00 or thereabouts in the video. The Enemy is within the City's Gates. Leave the United Nations, Jordan has no claim over Jerusalem.
עצרת ההודיה המרכזית לציון 54 שנים לאיחוד ירושלים.
בשיתוף:
עירית ירושלים
משרד ירושלים ומורשת
הרשות לפיתוח ירושלים
הפקה: צ’יקו הפקות ואירועים.
צילום ושידור: רואים את הקולות
The Central Thanksgiving Assembly to mark the 54th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem.
In collaboration with:
Jerusalem Municipality
Jerusalem Office and Heritage
Jerusalem Development Authority
Production: Chico Productions and Events.
Photography and broadcast: See the voices
עצרת ההודיה המרכזית לציון 54 שנים לאיחוד ירושלים.
בשיתוף:
עירית ירושלים
משרד ירושלים ומורשת
הרשות לפיתוח ירושלים
הפקה: צ’יקו הפקות ואירועים.
צילום ושידור: רואים את הקולות
The Central Thanksgiving Assembly to mark the 54th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem.
In collaboration with:
Jerusalem Municipality
Jerusalem Office and Heritage
Jerusalem Development Authority
Production: Chico Productions and Events.
Photography and broadcast: See the voices
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