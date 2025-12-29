Good Soil (sowers parable)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The parable of the sower is a metaphor of God's word spreading out to the world. And how different people respond to the word. Some hear it, get all excited then quickly turn away from it. Some read it and the evil one comes and snatches it away. Some read the word, get firmly grounded in it and go on to do great things for God. Which one are you?