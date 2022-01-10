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Angular Resolution - The REAL Scientific Reason that Ships Disappear - 656565
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42 views • January 10, 2022
The fact is, it's all in your head(so-to-speak) :)
Once you understand the science that was intentionally NOT taught to you, then reality and truth are easier to comprehend and the fairytales taught to you disintegrate on their own.
Mitchell explains how angular resolution works. Do ships really disappear on the horizon due to the curvature of the earth?
And if you really want to understand the Physics of Optics, then you need to STUDY the following video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fd8DabSPwRqM/
HUMAN OPTICS EXPLAINED - HOW "THEY" TRICKED THE WORLD INTO BELIEVING THEY LIVE ON A "GLOBE"
656565
Once you understand the science that was intentionally NOT taught to you, then reality and truth are easier to comprehend and the fairytales taught to you disintegrate on their own.
Mitchell explains how angular resolution works. Do ships really disappear on the horizon due to the curvature of the earth?
And if you really want to understand the Physics of Optics, then you need to STUDY the following video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fd8DabSPwRqM/
HUMAN OPTICS EXPLAINED - HOW "THEY" TRICKED THE WORLD INTO BELIEVING THEY LIVE ON A "GLOBE"
656565
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