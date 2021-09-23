Vaccine-Injured Respiratory Therapist Has MAJOR Regrets

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She didn't do much research on her own, and now she'll pay for it the rest of her life.
Sellers encourages everyone to really think hard before succumbing to the fear porn.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV