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Endgame - Blueprint For Global Enslavement
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25 views • October 15, 2019
Alex Jones documentary exposing the "elites" plan to enslave humanity and create a global planetary regime where those who are allowed to exist will be tightly controlled. All expression of thought and free speech will be destroyed and all areas of the planet and it's resources strictly controlled by a cabal of psychopaths who think they can rule over us and use the world as their playground.
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