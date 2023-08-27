Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FDA DECLARES ITSELF ABOVE ACCOUNTABILITY - The Last American Vagabond
channel image
America at War
55 Subscribers
135 views
Published a day ago

Every Federal agency is guilty of criminal conduct at this point.


And our BAR Association controlled courts are no better.

There is a concerted effort to kill Americans under way by the corporate "government." The Criminal CORPORATION of the United States

This is a mirror from The Last American Vagabond on BitChute
FDA DECLARES ITSELF ABOVE ACCOUNTABILITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQd2wtn7KJZe/

There are a lot of really good articles on TLAV on Substack
and on the BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble video platforms

Keywords
healthfdagovernmentlawcourtscriminalivermectin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket