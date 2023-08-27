FDA DECLARES ITSELF ABOVE ACCOUNTABILITY - The Last American Vagabond

Every Federal agency is guilty of criminal conduct at this point.
And our BAR Association controlled courts are no better.
There is a concerted effort to kill Americans under way by the corporate "government." The Criminal CORPORATION of the United States
This is a mirror from The Last American Vagabond on BitChute
FDA DECLARES ITSELF ABOVE ACCOUNTABILITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQd2wtn7KJZe/
There are a lot of really good articles on TLAV on Substack
and on the BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble video platforms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.