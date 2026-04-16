💩US Senate Blocks Sanders Led Resolutions to Halt $450M in Arms Sales to Israel (40-59 & 36-63)

US Senate Blocks Sanders-Led Resolutions to Halt $450M in Arms Sales to Israel (40-59 and 36-63) - yesterday

More description: US Senate votes to keep bulldozers and bombs flowing to Israel

40 US senators tried to block the sale of military bulldozers and bombs to Israel — and failed.

The Republican-led Senate rejected the measures 59–40 (bulldozers) and 63–36 (bombs), allowing shipments to proceed despite growing backlash, American media reported.

💬 “US taxpayers must not keep funding the Netanyahu government’s mass killing and displacement of civilians,” Senator Bernie Sanders said.

Adding, yesterday Israel's Mariam Adelson gives $40 to Trump for Midterm elections in November 2026.

Cynthia... Israel keeps getting what they paid for.... : (

Cynthia... Adding:

The Trump Administration President Donald Trump

Our latest analysis uncovered >$230 MILLION (guessing it will add $40 MILLION more after Adelson's last gift) in spending by pro-Israel interest groups benefiting President Donald Trump since 2020. Miriam Adelson's Preserve America PAC is by far the biggest spender, pouring $215 million+ into U.S. presidential elections to help Trump. https://www.trackaipac.com/trump