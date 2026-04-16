💩US Senate Blocks Sanders Led Resolutions to Halt $450M in Arms Sales to Israel (40-59 & 36-63)

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US Senate Blocks Sanders-Led Resolutions to Halt $450M in Arms Sales to Israel (40-59 and 36-63) - yesterday
More description: US Senate votes to keep bulldozers and bombs flowing to Israel
40 US senators tried to block the sale of military bulldozers and bombs to Israel — and failed.
The Republican-led Senate rejected the measures 59–40 (bulldozers) and 63–36 (bombs), allowing shipments to proceed despite growing backlash, American media reported.
💬 “US taxpayers must not keep funding the Netanyahu government’s mass killing and displacement of civilians,” Senator Bernie Sanders said.
Adding, yesterday Israel's Mariam Adelson gives $40 to Trump for Midterm elections in November 2026.
Cynthia... Israel keeps getting what they paid for.... : (
Cynthia... Adding:
The Trump Administration President Donald Trump
Our latest analysis uncovered >$230 MILLION (guessing it will add $40 MILLION more after Adelson's last gift) in spending by pro-Israel interest groups benefiting President Donald Trump since 2020. Miriam Adelson's Preserve America PAC is by far the biggest spender, pouring $215 million+ into U.S. presidential elections to help Trump. https://www.trackaipac.com/trump