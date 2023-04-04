New Study Up to 80 percent of workers could see jobs impacted by AI 2023

Steven Crowder’s best work is when he does the RadioHead song Creep calling Biden a Creepy old man.0





He was so de-monetized by youtube and videos banned because he has pro freedom Christian values. Now he and many others have been welcome on Rumble. I have twice been violated against jabs.I am on Rumble and Brighteon where I have no problems.





I can remember after 9/11 our government issued the Patriot Act which was supposed to protect us but it was the beginning of gradually training us to serve the system. It made us now have to take off our shoes at the airport and now it takes so much longer. Government loves to cause a problem and solve it with technology. The Resicict Act is worse than the Patriot Act





This a communist totalitarian nightmare of power and control.





I love Italy; they will not eat the bugs! Bugs are not healthy and they are putting it our food here





They are banning the toxic cancer and sickness causing stuff over there

Stay away from toxic food like GMO which is in everything not organic.





There’s a great book that lets know who are freedom loving people to buy from

by Wayne Allyn Root (Author), Nicky Billou (Author

Final story is that AI will take jobs.

