Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Study Up to 80 percent of workers could see jobs impacted by AI 2023
10 views
channel image
HD Warrior
Published Yesterday |

Steven Crowder’s best work is when he does the RadioHead song Creep calling Biden a Creepy old man.0


https://rumble.com/c/StevenCrowder


He was so de-monetized by youtube and videos banned because he has pro freedom Christian values. Now he and many others have been welcome on Rumble. I have twice been violated against jabs.I am on Rumble and Brighteon where I have no problems.


I can remember after 9/11 our government  issued the Patriot Act which was supposed to protect us but it was the beginning of gradually training us to serve the system. It made us now have to take off our shoes at the airport and now it takes so much longer. Government loves to cause a problem and solve it with technology. The Resicict Act is worse than the Patriot Act


https://www.zerohedge.com/political/restrict-act-orwellian-censorship-grab-disguised-anti-tiktok-legislation

 

This a communist totalitarian nightmare of power and control.


I love Italy; they will not eat the bugs! Bugs are not healthy and they are putting it our food here


https://petersweden.substack.com/p/italy-bans-insects-from-pasta-and


https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/03/30/buon-appetito-italys-meloni-moves-to-ban-synthetic-and-lab-grown-meat/


They are banning the toxic cancer and sickness causing  stuff over there 

Stay away from toxic food like GMO which is in everything not organic.


There’s a great book that lets know who are freedom loving people to buy from 

by Wayne Allyn Root (Author), Nicky Billou (Author

https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X


Final story is that AI will take jobs.

https://nypost.com/2023/03/26/up-to-80-percent-of-workers-could-see-jobs-impacted-by-ai/

One solution is to learn how to become a content creator like I have by signing  up with my affiliate site at.

https://courses.seancannell.com/3-surefire-videos-webclass-ever?ref=https%3A%2F%2Fcourses.seancannell.com%2Fa%2F2147518553%2Fy5NzFsyK


Keywords
rumbleai jobssteven crowder banneditaly bans insect flouritaly bans lab grown meatsean cannell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket