A New Digital ID Wallet System For Tracking And Proving Your Identity For "Allowing" You Access

Oh look... the continued programming for the brainless masses who will eventually take the mark of the beast. So, after observing how well the world obeyed dictatorial mandate orders I guess it's no surprise that this world very easily falls prey to the evil manipulation that has been occurring in preparation for the mark of the beast which requires everyone to have the mark so they can buy things such as groceries, use restaurants, see a doctor, go to a movie theater, buy gasoline and everything else a person needs to make a purchase for. Of course you'll need the mark to sell things too especially if you are a merchant or a service provider or a broker or any person needing to make a financial transaction for buying or selling. As you probably know this was prophesied in the bible with the book of revelation almost 2000 years ago. Everything has been leading up to the mark of the beast system for at least the past 70 years or more. This video shows another step towards implementing the mark of the beast system and that system is now very close to becoming a functioning reality in the very near future. When you have some cities and states requiring vaccine passports in order to enter a store, restaurant or some place of business or a venue then you should know the book of revelation regarding the mark of the beast is falling into place rather quickly now. It's just a matter of replacing the required vaccine passport with the mark of the beast just so you can buy and sell. The technology and beast system is already in place for this to occur so now it's just a matter of time with conditioning the whole world to accept being controlled by governments and corporations in order to buy and sell.