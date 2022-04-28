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A CRY FROM HONG KONG - please share widely
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667 views • April 28, 2022
https://yikmiu.info
I know I haven't updated the blog in a while. It was founded in April 2021 (should have been 2 months earlier...) Need to fight where I see progress, and people here just don't want to hear what we know is true! This is a sorry city. And I will keeping working for freedom until the mandates are lifted.
I need to get this word out. Period.
This should have been released later but I'm running out of food. I don't know how much time we have before Shanghai catches up. But I do know that May is historically the month of accelerated hyperinflation and I need you all to share this for me.
— founder of YikMiu.info
I know I haven't updated the blog in a while. It was founded in April 2021 (should have been 2 months earlier...) Need to fight where I see progress, and people here just don't want to hear what we know is true! This is a sorry city. And I will keeping working for freedom until the mandates are lifted.
I need to get this word out. Period.
This should have been released later but I'm running out of food. I don't know how much time we have before Shanghai catches up. But I do know that May is historically the month of accelerated hyperinflation and I need you all to share this for me.
— founder of YikMiu.info
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