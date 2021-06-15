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Corstet 5 Minute Overview - G7 Summit: G7 Extends Into NATO Meeting
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In today's in today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the G7 Summit and Global Governance.
Having stumbled and bumbled its way through the G7 Summit, now it's on to the 2021 NATO SUMMIT for the US administration.
AGENDA:
NATO Leaders will discuss key issues, take decisions about the future of NATO and agree on concrete measures to adapt the Alliance, as part of the NATO 2030 agenda.
Major topics under discussion include NATO's role in a changing geostrategic environment, collective defense, emerging technologies, climate change and security, and other important issues.
Will someone take notes so any agreement made by the US leadership will be remembered?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of the G7 Summit gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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Having stumbled and bumbled its way through the G7 Summit, now it's on to the 2021 NATO SUMMIT for the US administration.
AGENDA:
NATO Leaders will discuss key issues, take decisions about the future of NATO and agree on concrete measures to adapt the Alliance, as part of the NATO 2030 agenda.
Major topics under discussion include NATO's role in a changing geostrategic environment, collective defense, emerging technologies, climate change and security, and other important issues.
Will someone take notes so any agreement made by the US leadership will be remembered?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of the G7 Summit gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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