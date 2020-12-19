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Is This A Coincidence or Is it Real? - From AMERICA MATTERS
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302 views • December 19, 2020
Numerology is any belief in the divine or mystical relationship between a number and one or more coinciding events. It is also the study of the numerical value of the letters in words, names, and ideas. It is often associated with the paranormal, alongside astrology and similar divinatory arts.
Is this numerology, or laid out by those that brought us COVID, Or bolts.
Is this numerology, or laid out by those that brought us COVID, Or bolts.
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