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1.8.21 THE TIPPING POINT POST ELECTION UPDATE #18: Game On! Cabal Takedown In High Gear
The Patriot Streetfighter
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20988 views • January 09, 2021
Official plans to begin the final phase of the Cabal Takedown are underway. Stage is set. Prepare to observe the battle of all time! Traitors turning against each other to save their lives.

The Untold History Channel will be the backup YT channel for "The Tipping Point Radio" due to YT's second attack on this mission. I again got hit with a strike for posting content from another YT channel. We get hit but the others not. YT Jail till Jan 20th

Please note that all video content moving forward will be upload to Brighteon and the other channels listed below. We are staying on mission.

The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

Donate to Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6

Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member

Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access patriotstreetfighter.com for fun items...
Scoll down to icons for Twitter, FB and YT Channel, Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble

"THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD" by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vagd07-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-remastered.html

Parler is @ScottMcKay3

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnnsAVzVztZZd2voe-EUF0w

Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

War Nuse Tweet
https://twitter.com/warnuse/status/1264006932534353926?s=10
Keywords
scott mckaythe tipping pointpatriot streetfighter
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