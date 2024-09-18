Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on Montage Financial Group Life Settlements Services.





Montage Financial Group is a Life Settlement Provider offering an innovative, proven financial toolset to accredited and institutional investors. We are experienced in selecting the most favorable policies by analyzing actuarial assumptions and examining medical histories and risk management data.





A life settlement provides an alternative to the lapse or surrender of a life insurance policy and is an important financial decision (cf., LISA’s Public Awareness documents). Existing laws and regulations that address life settlements include many requirements, including informational disclosures that owners and insureds must receive before a life settlement can be completed as well as licensing of life settlement brokers (representing the seller[s] of the policy) and life settlement providers (the licensed entity representing policy buyers). A life settlement is often facilitated through a life settlement broker who represents the policy owner and owes a fiduciary duty to the owner, including a duty to act according to the owner’s instructions and in the best interests of the policy owner. To further protect sellers and investors considering a life settlement, Montage ensures that all parties in the transaction — the life settlement broker, life settlement provider and any insurance agent — are properly licensed.





Montage Financial Group is committed to high standards, customer service, sound business practices and consumer and investor privacy. Our goal is to make every Life Settlement transaction a positive experience for everyone involved in the process.





For more information about Montage Financial Group, please visit https://montagegroup.com/





​For more information about the series visit Planet TV Studios https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain, Executive Producer, (888) 210-4292 x100.