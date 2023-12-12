Wow! Three black voices Democrats really don’t want you to hear! Listen to Pastor Dave Lowery, community activist, Mark Carter, and veteran and Chicago Republican, Devin Jones.





What an incredible trip, exposing what Joe Biden and the Democrats have done to the once great city of Chicago. Anyone who says this is anything other than an invasion is a liar. It’s time for every community to stand up and put their citizens and #AmericaFirst.





Stay tuned, this is just the beginning. I’ve got many more voices that we will be releasing soon. And they are all #Trump2024!





