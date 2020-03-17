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MAGA? Making America GREAT-DEPRESSION Again
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30 views • March 17, 2020
Another day another 13% downturn in market. Trump is being pushed by fear, Making America GREAT-DEPRESSION Again. Panicked moves & authoritarian dictates are not working unless the objective is to destroy our lives and turn us into Agenda 2030 slaves.
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