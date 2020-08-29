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The future of the supernatural Church
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5 views • August 29, 2020
This 44-minute message presents a glimpse into the future of the supernatural Church, which I believe is available to us right now. In the first 19 minutes, I share my vision of what's coming to introduce an amazing 24-minute testimony from Pastor Todd Holmes from The River of Tri-Cities Church in Johnson City, Tennessee.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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