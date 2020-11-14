© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Institutional Corruption - Opening Lecture (2009)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • November 14, 2020
Cambridge, MA, October 8, 2009: The first in a series of lectures sponsored by the Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics at Harvard about Institutional Corruption.
“Institutional corruption” does not refer to any violation of existing rules or laws. Rather it refers to “a certain kind of influence, within an economy of influence, that has a certain effect”.
An activity is considered institutional corruption if it weakens the effectiveness of an institution, and/or weakens public trust in that institution. Institutional corruption is rife within the pharmaceutical industry and its regulatory agencies.
The Three Levels of Institutional Corruption:
1) Lobbying efforts and political contributions.
2) Through the application of industry pressure
3) Commercializing the role of doctors
Sources:
https://jme.bmj.com/content/37/4/249.abstract?sid=905cb3bc-a961-4710-8544-5f0509a6b599
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/181772
http://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2013/09/10/richard-smith-is-the-pharmaceutical-industry-like-the-mafia/
“Institutional corruption” does not refer to any violation of existing rules or laws. Rather it refers to “a certain kind of influence, within an economy of influence, that has a certain effect”.
An activity is considered institutional corruption if it weakens the effectiveness of an institution, and/or weakens public trust in that institution. Institutional corruption is rife within the pharmaceutical industry and its regulatory agencies.
The Three Levels of Institutional Corruption:
1) Lobbying efforts and political contributions.
2) Through the application of industry pressure
3) Commercializing the role of doctors
Sources:
https://jme.bmj.com/content/37/4/249.abstract?sid=905cb3bc-a961-4710-8544-5f0509a6b599
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/181772
http://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2013/09/10/richard-smith-is-the-pharmaceutical-industry-like-the-mafia/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.