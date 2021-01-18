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NEW SCIENCE OUTLINES RISKS OF MASKING CHILDREN
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450 views • January 18, 2021
NEW SCIENCE OUTLINES RISKS OF MASKING CHILDREN
Jefferey Jaxen reports on new mask studies that support the available data on children. In short, they don’t spread Covid19, and we are putting them at risk by forcing masks on them.
#MaskMandates #MaskStudy #MaskImpairments #WearAMask #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Jefferey Jaxen reports on new mask studies that support the available data on children. In short, they don’t spread Covid19, and we are putting them at risk by forcing masks on them.
#MaskMandates #MaskStudy #MaskImpairments #WearAMask #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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