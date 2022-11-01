"I'm sexually deprived in my marriage!" 💔 Writes non-tantric/non-biohacker husband

"I know that this is all wrong but I can't stop. I've tried and it doesn't work. I don't know what to do. I really feel like I will end up cheating on my wife." Writes a naive young husband in need of a few red pills whose marriage is hurtling toward catastrophe. We prescribe a combination of biohacks and frame control strategy for rekindling romance and passion...





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/149-q-a-37#Sexually-Deprived

📨 Got relationship or lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.





My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender

Download ⏬ 4 sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE

☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course for men on Tantric sex techniques