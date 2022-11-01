"I'm sexually deprived in my marriage!" 💔 Writes non-tantric/non-biohacker husband

"I know that this is all wrong, but I can't stop. I've tried, and it doesn't work. I don't know what to do. I really feel like I will end up cheating on my wife." Writes a naive young husband in need of a few red pills whose marriage is hurtling toward catastrophe. We prescribe a combination of biohacks and frame control strategies for rekindling romance and passion...





02:23 The impact of pornography and sexual frustration

09:12 Medical and hormonal approaches to restoring libido

13:31 Relationship strategies: communication and concessions

22:08 Tantric techniques and sexual mastery

24:38 The importance of health, communication, and professional help





Everything mentioned here 📑 Read: October Limitless Q&A #37

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got relationship or lifehacking questions?

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Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.





☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/m3 for a 7-part course for men on Tantric sex techniques





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless.





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