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** THE METAVERSE IS COMING – IT JUST NEEDED 5G ** - InfoWars/Jones/ Icke – 28/Nov/2021
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326 views • November 29, 2021
** Metaverse: Blurring The Lines Of Reality With NWO Transhumanism
- David Icke, 02/Nov/2021
- Article: https://davidicke.com/2021/11/02/metaverse-blurring-the-lines-of-reality-with-nwo-transhumanism/
-- Welcome to the ‘metaverse’: A strange new world where the same billionaire globalist elites who destroyed the lives of millions using a pandemic as their main battering ram, will now try to entice them into a fake utopia created by AI and computer algorithms.
Facebook announced this week it is changing its name to “Meta” and while that might sound like just another corporate rebranding worthy of a yawn, it’s anything but, says Patrick Wood, an expert on technocracy and transhumanism.
The name change is central to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s plans to push an agenda that entices Facebook’s one billion users into a new transhumanist reality, says Wood, editor-in-chief of Technocracy News and Trends and author of several books on the topic.
Wood appeared in an Oct. 28 interview with Brannon Howse and lifted the veil on a mysterious new world called the “metaverse,” which will soon take over the internet — and the lives of many unsuspecting techno thrill seekers.
“It’s just kind of unfolding now,” he said. “There’s not been much discussion of it until now outside of the gaming community.”
Facebook is far from the only player in the metaverse. Many hope to cash in on it.
Cell-service provider Verizon, in a press release touting its plans to be a player in this arena, says “The metaverse is coming. It just needed 5G.”
“The kind of digital worlds that we’ve only seen in sci-fi films or in a VR experience snippet — it’s called the Metaverse, and the technology has finally arrived to make it more than an idea,” Verizon states in the release accompanied by the futuristic image below.
Verizon provides the following caption describing the image:
“We’ve caught glimpses of Hollywood’s version of the Metaverse — a heroine walking down a busy street with digital ads swirling in the air while CGI villains lurk in shadows. In real life it could be you, sitting at home, using a watch or glasses to turn your living room into a virtual version of our actual world. Or you could choose to create a fantasy world, putting yourself in a world like something straight out of an anime movie.”
- David Icke, 02/Nov/2021
- Article: https://davidicke.com/2021/11/02/metaverse-blurring-the-lines-of-reality-with-nwo-transhumanism/
-- Welcome to the ‘metaverse’: A strange new world where the same billionaire globalist elites who destroyed the lives of millions using a pandemic as their main battering ram, will now try to entice them into a fake utopia created by AI and computer algorithms.
Facebook announced this week it is changing its name to “Meta” and while that might sound like just another corporate rebranding worthy of a yawn, it’s anything but, says Patrick Wood, an expert on technocracy and transhumanism.
The name change is central to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s plans to push an agenda that entices Facebook’s one billion users into a new transhumanist reality, says Wood, editor-in-chief of Technocracy News and Trends and author of several books on the topic.
Wood appeared in an Oct. 28 interview with Brannon Howse and lifted the veil on a mysterious new world called the “metaverse,” which will soon take over the internet — and the lives of many unsuspecting techno thrill seekers.
“It’s just kind of unfolding now,” he said. “There’s not been much discussion of it until now outside of the gaming community.”
Facebook is far from the only player in the metaverse. Many hope to cash in on it.
Cell-service provider Verizon, in a press release touting its plans to be a player in this arena, says “The metaverse is coming. It just needed 5G.”
“The kind of digital worlds that we’ve only seen in sci-fi films or in a VR experience snippet — it’s called the Metaverse, and the technology has finally arrived to make it more than an idea,” Verizon states in the release accompanied by the futuristic image below.
Verizon provides the following caption describing the image:
“We’ve caught glimpses of Hollywood’s version of the Metaverse — a heroine walking down a busy street with digital ads swirling in the air while CGI villains lurk in shadows. In real life it could be you, sitting at home, using a watch or glasses to turn your living room into a virtual version of our actual world. Or you could choose to create a fantasy world, putting yourself in a world like something straight out of an anime movie.”
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