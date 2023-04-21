Create New Account
Cleopatra (IS) White Skin But Not Human: 16 Light Year from the Earth
65 views
Gustel Nobell
Published 19 hours ago |

Cleopatra Is Daughter of ISIS From Planet ADBIT 16 Light Year From the Earth. But Queen of Sheba was Brown . But Evil Egypt Black Pharaoh Murder All People of all Colors Same DNA In Obama , Obama is Test Tube Baby from his DNA by CIA. Picture at Right Petty mush way Isis & Cleopatra Look Like .Cleopatra has A Son on Earth she Also Fake Her Death so she could go back to Her Planet ADBIT. Queen Hatshepsut Is also ADBIT. ADBITS Love Help Human against Reptilian & Grey`s , Cleopatra is Daughter of ISIS

