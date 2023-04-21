Cleopatra (IS) White Skin But Not Human: 16 Light Year from the Earth

Cleopatra Is Daughter of ISIS From Planet ADBIT 16 Light Year From the Earth. But Queen of Sheba was Brown . But Evil Egypt Black Pharaoh Murder All People of all Colors Same DNA In Obama , Obama is Test Tube Baby from his DNA by CIA. Picture at Right Petty mush way Isis & Cleopatra Look Like .Cleopatra has A Son on Earth she Also Fake Her Death so she could go back to Her Planet ADBIT. Queen Hatshepsut Is also ADBIT. ADBITS Love Help Human against Reptilian & Grey`s , Cleopatra is Daughter of ISIS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.