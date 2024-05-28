And We Know 5.27.2024 Libertarian CHESS moves, Reagan + BRONX? Free ROSS? Nevada voter ID, FREEDOM, Pray!

LT of And We Know





May 27, 2024





Hope you have time to reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedom today. Our focus will be on Trumps brilliant moves made at the Libertarian gathering recently. It was filled with emotion and chess moves only he can make. We will catch huge comms from Dan and also see how the Nevada Supreme Court stood up for our freedoms. Here we go!





Trump like Reagan in the bronx

https://x.com/17ThankQ/status/1793991828141695068





I AM A SOLDIER!

https://x.com/AAnon55/status/1794207789725917667





Ex Kaiser nurse, fired for not getting the COVID shot, reacts to a letter from the HMO begging her to reapply.

Her response? "See you in court!” https://x.com/thetorijensen





138,000 ballots - "there was not (a single) Trump vote in there."

https://x.com/Rasmussen_Poll/status/1794364061263749271





Latasha Fields… children and Chicago https://x.com/LatashaHFields





BREAKING: Trump just won over the Libertarians that have been booing him by saying "If you vote for me, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht"

https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1794535665440342256





Comparing Reagan to Trump.

STRIKING!!!!!! https://x.com/17ThankQ/status/1793991828141695068





Trump's speech is resonating with attendees at the Libertarian National Convention: "Above all else, we live by the words of the great American Patriot Patrick Henry: 'Give me liberty, or give me death.'" https://x.com/Jules31415/status/1794533419889639816





Donald Trumps plane flies over Charlotte Motor Speedway. Trump is expected to attend the Coca-Cola 600. #NASCAR https://x.com/mattdeason/status/1794828808694149322?s=46

