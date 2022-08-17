The Impact of the “Military Documents Exposure” on the CCP and in the West

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https://gnews.org/post/p195xf70b
The whole communist party is preventing this military revelation leak. If you think about it, this has reached the April 19th and July 17th at the time. It has also reached the Nov 20th Jian Wang’s murder case, that same high level, so, you can tell how shocked they are