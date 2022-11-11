Classic Scott McKay Patriot Street Fighter Rant - Buckle Up. He rakes Gov Abbot from Texas over the coals regarding the immigration nightmare at the Texas Border

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I have to agree with much of what Scott is saying Recapturing this planet from the Luciferians will not be easy. I am come to realize this is going to take a long time. We have to pace ourselves.
One way to relax would be to make a trip to Medellin , Colombia and visit our Cannabis Retreat:
www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
Cheers !