Classic Scott McKay Patriot Street Fighter Rant - Buckle Up. He rakes Gov Abbot from Texas over the coals regarding the immigration nightmare at the Texas Border

I have to agree with much of what Scott is saying Recapturing this planet from the Luciferians will not be easy. I am come to realize this is going to take a long time. We have to pace ourselves.
One way to relax would be to make a trip to Medellin , Colombia and visit our Cannabis Retreat:
www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
Cheers !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.