2/14/23: 6G IoB w VLC Human Antennas, D_RPA BRAIN, C_RTEC #HeartResonanceWins - You Are Free TV

2/14/23: Happy Heart Day Humans! 6G plans to use humans as batteries for LIFI, (VLC) Visible Light Communications that entraps our cellular energy using LED weapons “Light” mass integration to feed ASI with continual metadata to create the digital “twin” matrix system. Meanwhile, D_RPA’s BRAIN Initiative project focuses on injectable nanotech to create a deeper neural network interface. All this while they roll out another Marshall Plan for the Ukraine war demolition and cover up of the very Biowarfare programs making these roll outs possible for biosyn human control. But Humanity has Heart and God Resonance and our electro biology will not be captured! God and Love wins!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO THANKS!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

Links for today's video:

The DC Rally against War Sunday 2/19:

https://rageagainstwar.com/#Home

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2023/february/13/how-we-can-stop-the-coming-war-with-russia/

Human Heart Resonance is Divine:

https://www.heartmath.org/

6G VLC explained:

https://spie.org/news/photonics-focus/janfeb-2021/light-way-to-6g?SSO=1

UMASS study for 6G using human battery antennas:

https://www.umass.edu/news/article/next-generation-wireless-technology-may-leverage-human-body-energy

Documentary showing Shots & bluetooth:

https://www.comusav.com/en/bluetruth/

CCP fires DEW lasers at Philipine Coast Guard:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/philippines-coast-guard-accuses-china-of-blinding-crew-with-military-grade-laser/ar-AA17pLIe

D_RPA's BRAIN Initiative:

https://www.braininitiative.org/

https://futurism.com/neoscope/darpa-nanoparticles-brain-neural-signals

https://braininitiative.nih.gov/

Full Body holograms will be part of 6G:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/portl-epic-hologram-machine/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% C60 Evo discount:

LINK: https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor! Humanity will defeat the Globalists' AI antichrist! We Are Free !!