Sounding More Nefarious by the Day!! This is Something We Could All Help With.. Pray for Richard

"This is getting weirder by the minute ...Keep an eye on the channel as we are getting ready to Drop Some Biblical Bombs !!" (From Jonathan's original description)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.