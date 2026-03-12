Date: Mar. 12, 2026. Lesson 49-2026. Title: Hardened Faces and Humbled Hearts

Proverbs 22:1–2 places true value where God places it. A good name—formed through integrity and faithful character—is better than great riches, and favor earned through righteousness outweighs silver and gold. The passage then reminds us that rich and poor ultimately share the same origin: the Lord is the Maker of them all. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore why reputation rooted in righteousness outlasts wealth, how God levels every human distinction, and why remembering our common Creator reshapes how we view success, status, and one another.

Lesson 49-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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