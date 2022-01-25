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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1647 - Joe Weaver - Salazar & Fortune are sentenced to 45yrs
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20 views • January 25, 2022
Joe was in his home with his dog and a friend, when the suspects broke in through the back door and shot his dog, before shooting him multiple times in the chest and wounding his friend, who ran to a neighbor’s house and had her call 911.
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