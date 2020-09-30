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A3. MMS STORIES: Medical Doctor Susan Raj, from India, tells how she came across MMS and uses it in her practice
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380 views • September 30, 2020
Dr Raj has worked with HIV infected "sex workers" in India as well as hundreds of children helping them find medical help for sicknesses. Among other medicines, she uses MMS to treat various illnesses with her family and her patients. This is a repost from one of Mark Grenon's videocasts that was made in the spring of 2020.
She also has a great TED talk at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TBWt6y2nws&;ab_channel=TEDxTalks
She also has a great TED talk at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TBWt6y2nws&;ab_channel=TEDxTalks
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