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Malcolm X On the 'White Liberal'
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28 views • February 09, 2022
“The white liberal differs from the white conservative in one way. The liberal is more deceitful and hypocritical than conservatives. Both want power; but the white liberal has perfected the art of posing as the Negro’s (sic) friend and benefactor.”
-Malcolm X - 1963
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-Malcolm X - 1963
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/culture/malcolm-x-on-the-white-liberal/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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