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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 24) Support your UN-incorporated Government! - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 06, 2021
We need travel money, we need graphic support for the world court meeting coming soon. We need support for the effort to figure out how common-law was functioning prior the 1650s, before it was mixed with maritime law. So, buying those ancient books of common-law will help in this effort. Most donations received will be focused on buying common-law books and create courses. The fastest way to help your government is by paypal. Join your Assembly, We need you! Support your government at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36 For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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