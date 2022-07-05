Professor Jeffrey Sachs on covid-19 origin

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Professor Jeffrey Sachs on covid-19:"I chaired the commission for the Lancet for 2 years on Covid. I'm pretty convinced it came out of a US lab of biotechnology, not out of nature [...] We don't know for sure but there is enough evidence. [However] it's not being investigated, not in the US, not anywhere."