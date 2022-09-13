EX-VAX FILES: A MOTHER IN MOURNING

Mother of three, Catie Clobes, followed the CDC’s recommendations, listened to her pediatrician, and less than 48 hours after her 6-month-old daughter Evee’s vaccinations, lost her baby. Refusing to accept a SIDS diagnosis, Catie shares her heart wrenching journey from “pro-vaxxer” to “ex-vaxxer.”

Originally posted on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/DOlGZOH1TeA which now is BANNED (of course)



Q&A WITH CATIE:

Q: Which vaccines did your daughter receive at her 6 month visit?

Catie: DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Acellular Pertussis) Hepatitis B, IPV(Polio), and PCV-13 (Pneumococcal).

Q: What date did she receive her vaccines?

Catie: 2/27/2019

Q: What kind of information did you receive from the doctor prior to Evee receiving the vaccines? Vaccine information sheet (VIS), package insert, other information? Did you receive full informed consent about the full risks and benefits?

Catie: I don’t recall receiving anything. Something could have been with her after-visit summary, I’m not sure. I don’t recall seeing anything. The doctor only asked if Evee was receiving her vaccinations and I said yes and she said good.

Q: Can you describe more in detail about what happened?

Catie: Evee was put to bed at 9 p.m. on 2/28/19. That whole day she was giggling as usual, eating solid foods, nursing just fine, no temperature, no other signs or symptoms that I could remember. Nothing out of the ordinary. She fell asleep in my arms before I laid her down, and when I did lay her down she didn’t wake up which she usually does.

Almost every other night I lay down and go to sleep with her, but I stayed up to watch basketball. I went to bed around 11 p.m. and she was still alive, in her deep sleep and breathing. I kissed her and went to sleep. I woke up to go to the bathroom the next morning, 3/1/19, around 7 a.m., and I started singing her name as I came back in.

I thought she was still sleeping hard. She was on her back, the same position that I left her in the night before. I picked rolled her face over and saw that she was passed. An ambulance was called and she was pronounced dead at the Buffalo Hospital. A preliminary autopsy has shown nothing, no abnormalities, no visible reason as to why she passed.

Q: Were there any warnings or symptoms that indicated she was having an adverse reaction?

Catie: Well maybe that she was so tired, that she was sleeping so hard when I laid her down and when I went to bed. There have been a few other nights like that though. Other than that, no.

Q: Can you explain if she was given any medication after her vaccines?

Catie: No.

Q: Was she vaccinated prior to this 6-month-old visit? And if so, what vaccines on which dates did she receive (including at birth)? Have you ever noticed any adverse reactions?

Catie: She received a couple of vaccinations at birth. Those don’t show in the immunization record. I’m not sure why. I believe it was Hep B when she was born. Her 10/31/18 two month visit and 12/17/18 four-month visit she received vaccinations, see the immunization record for which ones. [2-month visit vaccines: Rotavirus, PCV-13, IPV, Hep. B, HIB, and DTaP and at the 4-month visit, she also received: Rotavirus, PCV-13, IPV, Hep. B, HIB, and DTaP]”

“Q: What do you feel caused or contributed to Evee’s passing?

Catie: I want to make clear that I can’t be 100% certain, without proof, that this is true, but I have a feeling the vaccinations contributed to her death which is why I have shared her story, made the VAERS report, and am working with a lawyer.”