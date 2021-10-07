Terry McAuliffe Admits ‘Biden Is Unpopular Today’ in Virginia

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Democrat nominee for Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe admitted that "President [Biden] is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia," during a virtual campaign rally on 10/5/2021.
Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor in Virginia during an off-year election, was seen in what appears to be a Zoom video teleconference raising concerns about Biden’s sinking approval ratings.
“We got to get Democrats out to vote,” he said. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular today, unfortunately here in Virginia, so we have got to plow through.”
It certainly speaks volumes when Biden’s own allies are throwing him under the bus and trying to distance themselves from him.