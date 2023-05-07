Do you see what I see....?

Rainbows galore, magic mushrooms, enclosed stars of power (pentagrams), emasculation (more broken homes), and subtly sneaky sexual innuendo.... oh no, oh my!!! Oi Vey!





Is it systemic, systematic or both.... And given all the implications, worldwide, does the WHY even matter anymore...??





And we must be wary of what we don’t see (but is being associated with what we’ve seen time and again before) as much as what we do see and notice; or even what we see but don’t honestly acknowledge (even within ourselves) immediately or otherwise…





Worst of all, what are we doing about it...!?! Well...?





The who is a given, the when is completely evident, and the what is overwhelmingly obvious (and now blatantly/obnoxiously admitted)... so why haven't any of the countless lawyers, and (Alleged) protection agencies done anything real about all this to date, but instead promote & protect it with diabolically backward extreme prejudice top-down?!?





The bottom line is that this is pure evil, and it has been inflicting society for decades, generations! Enough is enough already!! It must be stopped, and All must be held accountable, STAT.





How many children need to get turned out & mutilated, how many bastahd youth need to engage in absolute criminal anarchy, and how many psycho adults must push vile behaviors on others to death --- before sane, just, and decent Christians STOP BITING THEIR TONGUES....





Cut off, pluck out, dust your feet, rebuke sin, be your bother's keeper, and ward off the dark principalities, because FAITH WITHOUT WORKS IS DEAD. +++





Lordy have mercy!!



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On a personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning, rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits +++





You can support my contributions here through Patreon-

https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico





You can also support my most prized written work, which has been sitting on the shelf for about 5 years because I haven't been able to afford a professional editor, that was created to provide guidance for the modern only-child and widowed/single-parent. If you are a professional children's book editor that would be willing to work with me on payment, please let me know! Otherwise, the GoFundMe to pay for editing is titled, ""To Be Hue" -4 widowed-single parents & only child" and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...





I'm also looking for an artist to team up with, or sponsorship for publication, for a comic book series I created a few years ago that was designed to be as harmless as a dove, but as clever as a serpent, in reaching the lost sheep. It warned of Jan.6th, COUPE1-9, etc., and can be a very useful tool to reach those with closed ears & hardened hearts. So if you are a comic book artist that is intrigued by this approach, please let me know in the comment section. Otherwise, if you'd like to financially support that effort instead, the GoFundMe for it is titled, "NATIVE 'VENGERS w- forewarning reality gut-checks" and can be found at- https://www.gofundme.com/f/native-ven...





Treatments for all of my work are available upon request.





"Blessed are those who endure unto the end." ~Matthew 24 : 13 +++