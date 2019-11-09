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William Cooper Brave Patriot American RIP Murdered By the NWO 7
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164 views • November 09, 2019
Part 7 of 7- If you viewed all seven then now U:NO the truth about the assassination of JFK and William Cooper, the man who exposed the truth about the CIA and NWO murdering John F. Kennedy in 1963- So when you hear the Media still questioning 'who done it', then you will see the Media for the deceiving liars they all are, or else they would not have their jobs working for the Government NWO-
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