"We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition" - US Representative Ro Khana

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Representative Ro Khana:
Trump backed down.
No credit to Congress, which barely made a whimper.
Credit to the American people—progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and many more.
We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition.