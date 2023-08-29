'We Lie to You News': We're Doing It Again!

(Aug 26, 2023) We Lie to you News: Mask Mandates are coming back! And other wonderful news...





Get your Magnesium Breakthrough at https://magbreakthrough.com/jpfree

Use Code "AWAKEN" for a Free 14 Day Supply - August Only

Get your Freedom Merch Here - https://bit.ly/3SqObSZ

Upcoming LIVE shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour

Get updates from JP via email here: https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme

Awaken with JP on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3brmhe-were-doing-it-again.html