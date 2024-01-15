Create New Account
Gaza Genocide Unmasked By Irish Lawyer's HISTORIC Speech At The ICJ
What is happening
Jan 12, 2024

At The Hague yesterday, Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC delivered an unbelievably powerful - condemning the Israeli state for the utter horror it has unleashed against Gaza. Here it is in full - everyone needs to see it.


Please like, subscribe - and help us take on the pro-war media here: https://www.patreon.com/owenjones84

israelpalestinegenocidegazaowen joneshistoric speechicjirish lawyer

